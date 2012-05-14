The FTSE Small Cap index falls 1.0 percent by midday but still outperforms bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps, both down 1.9 percent respectively.

Plus Markets plunges nearly 75 percent as the British stock exchange for small companies says it plans to shut itself down after failing to attract an acceptable takeover offer.

The loss-making group, which put itself up for sale in February, has informed Britain's financial regulator that it plans an "orderly closure" after suffering a drop in its cash reserves.

Vane Minerals gains 7.3 percent as the miner says that the increased revenue from its Mexican gold and silver operations seen in the fourth quarter of 2011 has continued throughout the first quarter of 2012, with total Q1 revenue generated of $2.612 billion versus $2.692 billion in Q4.

