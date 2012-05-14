Shares in Thomas Cook Group shed over 10 percent as UBS cuts its target price and estimates for the travel firm, and on caution ahead of a key shareholders meeting at the end of May.

Thomas Cook will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 29 to garner shareholder approval for a sale and lease back deal for 17 of its aircraft, as well as the sale of its HCV Spanish hotels chain, designed to ease pressure on the debt-laden company which saw its first-half losses widen last week.

The Sunday Times said the tour operator has told shareholders it could be forced into administration if investors do not approve its disposal plans, having agreed a new financing package with its lenders at the start of May.

UBS reduces its target price for Thomas Cook to 21 pence from 23 pence after making significant downgrades to its earnings forecasts, with full-year 2012 EBIT cut by 14 percent to 178 million pounds, and 2013/14 estimates reduced by a similar amount.

"Whilst the new financing helped avoid the issuance of further capital in the short-term, the new deadline of 2015 on existing financing puts significant pressure on the operational turnaround of the business, in our view," UBS says in a note maintaining its "neutral" rating on Thomas Cook.

"We believe additional financing costs will significantly reduce shareholder returns and see no prospect of a positive post-exceptional cash-flow yield to shareholders before 2016," the investment bank adds.

To see more on Thomas Cook's disaposal plans, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net