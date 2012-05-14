The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.3 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 drops 2 percent, and the FTSE 250 sheds 1.8 percent.

Sefton Resources falls 9.9 percent as the U.S.-focused oil & gas explorer raises 2 million pounds via an oversubscribed placing of around 114 million new shares at a discounted 1.75 pence each, which sees new institutional investor Henderson Global Investors take a 4.5 percent stake in the firm.

Strategists at Northland reduce their price target "to reflect the dilutive impact of the placement" - to 3.7 pence from 4.8 pence - but maintaine the 'add' recommendation on the stock, which closed at 1.8 pence on Monday.

Red Emperor Resources gains 18.6 percent after the Australia-based explorer says there are indications of oil in the deeper sandstones in the Shahbeel-1 well in Somalia, where it operates in partnership with Canada's Horn Petroleum Corp.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net