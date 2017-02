European shares remain close to a four-month low as the U.S. stock market opens down, with worries over the Greek and Spanish economies at the forefront of investors' minds.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 2.1 percent at 1,001.35 points by 1331 GMT. The Dow Jones index opens down 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fall 0.55 and 0.95 percent respectively.

