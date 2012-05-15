Vivendi shares rally more than 5 percent after the telecoms and media group's first quarter earnings exceed analysts expectations.

Despite severe competitive pressures on its SFR mobile unit, Vivendi's overall quarterly results are ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by the strength of its Brazilian telecoms business and unexpectedly good sales at Universal Music Group.

Raymond James says it is upgrading its net profit and earnings per share estimates by 2 to 3 percent after the results, while JPMorgan Cazenove says it now sees more of an upside than downside risk.

Vivendi shares are up 5.1 percent at 0724 GMT, outperforming the European sector, which gains 0.5 percent.

