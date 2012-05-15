Shares in International Airlines Group (IAG) are the top fallers on a 0.4-percent firmer FTSE 100 index, off 1.2 percent, as JPMorgan cuts its rating on the firm to "neutral" from "overweight", seeing greater near-term upside elsewhere in the sector.

JPMorgan, in a note, says its fundamental view on IAG remains unchanged in that it expects the company to deliver significant value longer-term through structural cost cutting, and synergies from the BA/Iberia merger and the joint venture with American Airlines.

However, it says: "Near-term, we see headwinds from weaker Spanish trading, coupled with higher than expected bmi losses, and an overhang from Bankia (IAG's biggest shareholder)."

"With IAG's share price significantly outperforming peers year-to-date, we see greater upside elsewhere," JPMorgan says, with Lufthansa its top airline pick.

