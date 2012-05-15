The value of global equity market trading in March, excluding the Middle East, fell 7 percent from the previous month and 10 percent from last April to $8.2 trillion, the Thomson Reuters Global Equity Market Share report shows.

The United States accounted for 53 percent of the global equity market in terms of trading value, followed by Europe with 30 percent and the Asia-Pacific region with 15 percent. Total trading value in Europe reached 1.7 trillion euros, up 12 percent from February but down 1 percent from April 2011.

The London Stock Exchange led the way in Europe with 22 percent of on-exchange market share, followed by BATS Chi-X Europe and NYSE Euronext with 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively, the data shows.

The weak trend highlighted by the global data is unlikely to improve markedly in the immediate future, with daily comparisons against the 90-day traded volume averages of many European indexes regularly coming in at less than 100 percent as investors remain cautious over the hazy macroeconomic potential.

"People are thinking 'perhaps I ought to take my ball away and play at another time'," says Simon Denham, chief executive of spread-betting firm Capital Spreads.

