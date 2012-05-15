Shares in German solar equipment maker Centrotherm rise 6.5 percent to the top of Frankfurt's technology index after UBS upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

"We expect Centrotherm to maintain positive levels of cash-flow from operations thanks to good net-working capital management, supporting the share price in our view," the brokerage writes.

Shares in Centrotherm have lost 44 percent year-to-date, compared with a 10 percent gain in the TecDAX.

