Shares in Experian shed 1 percent to 912.5 pence, the third-top fallers on Britain's FTSE 100, which adds 0.5 percent, as Credit Suisse cuts its rating on the credit information firm to "neutral" from "outperform" citing valuation grounds after of its full-year results statement last week.

"We downgrade Experian... given limited upside to our price target (950 pence). Following the full-year results we reduce our FY13E and FY14E EPS estimates by 3 percent in both years to reflect a rising tax rate, FX and the impact from the sale of the non-core interactive operations," Credit Suisse says in a note.

However, the broker adds: "Experian is a cash generative, resilient growth business with good market exposure (21 percent Latin America and only about 5 percent in Continental Europe (FY12) that continues to benefit from internal growth initiatives, improving end markets in the U.S. and strength in Latin America."

