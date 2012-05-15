Shares in G4S, ahead 3.1 percent, are the standout gainers on Britain's FTSE 100 index after the security firm unveils a 7.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenues, helped by strong growth in developing markets, prompting Panmure Gordon to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

"We are maintaining our full-year forecasts on the back of this update, with organic growth better than expected, but we are mindful of FX headwinds and ongoing margin pressures," Panmure says in a note.

"Our target price of 330 pence implies nearly 25 percent upside from current levels, and we are happy to maintain a positive stance on the shares as we expect G4S to outperform in choppy markets, given its consistent track record delivered to date," the broker adds.

Trading volumes in G4S are relatively robust, at 47 percent of the 90-day daily average compared with 17 percent on the FTSE 100.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net