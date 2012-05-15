The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming slightly stronger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

TT Electronics gains 2.9 percent as the electronics group says its performance for 2012 is anticipated to be in line with the board's expectations, with sales for the four months to April 2012 in line with the prior year.

Marshalls falls 1.6 percent as the building materials firm says revenue for the four months ended April 30 was 3 percent lower than last year as, after a satisfactory first quarter, sales did not show their usual post-Easter uplift, and the group remains cautious about the short-term outlook .

