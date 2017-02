Shares in Belgian cell therapy firm TiGenix gain as much as 14 percent, the strongest riser in Brussels, after the company says a Dutch healthcare insurer has made its main drug, the eye treatment ChondroCelect, compulsory.

"The fact that a leading Dutch insurer decided to prioritize ChondroCelect ahead of a new reimbursement decision by the College voor Zorgverzekeringen (CVZ) is very positive," says KBC Securities in a note.

