The FTSE Small Cap index falls back to be almost flat around midday, mirroring a similar performance by the mid caps, while the blue chips hold on to gains of 0.2 percent.

Pennant International jumps 12 percent as the logistics support firm says, in a brief trading update, that its revenues in 2012 are now likely to exceed current market expectations as a result of progress in the first-quarter and improved visibility on major contracts.

JKX Oil & Gas gains 8.4 percent as the oil & gas explorer says in a trading update that it has started commercial gas delivery from its Koshekhablskoye field in southern Russia, with the company awarded another exploration licence in the country, and it sees better second-quarter revenues.

