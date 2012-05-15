Shares in outsourcing firm Serco lose 3.6 percent as investors skim profits off a stock that is up nearly 14 percent in 2012, after the company releases an in-line trading update saying it is confident of meeting 2012 targets.

"(The) IMS was consistent with guidance ... However, given the stock market's present mood we see the group's reliance on H2 as a negative and it is unlikely the share price will make progress until there is more tangible evidence of greater organic growth, no further deterioration in the U.S. and the planned improvement in H2 margins," Numis says in a note.

The broker retains its "hold" recommendation on Serco and says it continues to prefer Babcock international and Capita.

Serco's smartestimate price-to-earnings rating of 12.3 times is higher than its UK peers Babcock and Capita, but despite a bullish first-half 2012 for Serco's shares the stock remains cheap according to its relative strength index, which indicates it is hovering just above oversold territory.

Blue chip Capita adds 0.1 percent, while mid cap Babcock jumps 5.2 percent boosted by its own strong full-year results which lead both Jefferies and Liberum Capital to hike target prices for the stock.

