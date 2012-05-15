Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo rise 2 percent, leading a flat Milan blue-chip stock index, after the Italian luxury shoemaker posted what Mediobanca analysts call "outstanding" first-quarter results.

Late on Monday, Ferragamo reported a 40 percent increase in first-quarter core-earnings as sales grew globally. The retail channel in China saw sales rise by more than 36 percent, confirming the Asia-Pacific region as the group's top market. Sales rose nearly 28 percent also in crisis-hit Europe thanks to tourist flows.

"Overall results were really positive," Mediobanca analysts say in a note. "We are going to raise our 2012-14 estimates and valuation accordingly. We have an "outperform" rating on the stock."

Nomura increases its 2012 sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) forecasts for Ferragamo and ups its price target on the stock to 17.5 euros.

"Ferragamo continues to trade at a significant premium to the luxury goods sector. While we believe a premium is justified ... (and) long-term potential for the brand looks attractive, near-term upside may be more limited," Nomura says in a note.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://valentina.za.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net