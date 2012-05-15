The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 0.5 percent, and the FTSE 250 index falls 0.3 percent.

Anglo Pacific Group loses 2.4 percent as the natural resources firm says royalty income for the first-quarter to March 31 dropped to 1.5 million pounds, down from 9.9 million pounds at the same stage last year, with the firm focused on its progressive dividend policy and acquiring royalty cash flows from commodities linked to Asian growth, with its cash position at 20.9 million pounds, down from 32.2 million pounds as at December 31.

OMG firms 2.1 percent as the technology group swings to a first-half adjusted profit before tax of 0.7 million pounds, from a loss before tax of 0.1 million pounds at the same stage a year earlier, and says it enters the second-half with a good pipeline of prospects and looks forward to the remainder of the year with cautious optimism.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net