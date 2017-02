European shares are down in early afternoon trade, hit by Greece's failure to form a new government, as the U.S. stock market opens flat.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down by 0.6 percent at 997.88 points by 1332 GMT, having at one point fallen to a new 2012 low of 993.05 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are both steady, while the Nasdaq is up by 0.2 percent.

