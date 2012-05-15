Shares in French bank Credit Agricole fall 5.5 percent to a new all-time low on growing concern about a potential Greek exit from the euro zone and the potential impact on its Emporiki unit there.

Greek political leaders failed to form a coalition government on Tuesday, leading the debt-laden country to call repeat elections.

"It's clearly the French bank with the biggest exposure to Greece because of its local unit there," Romain Burnand, a fund manager at Moneta Asset Management in Paris, says. "When things start to look worse there, as in my opinion they do now, it's the bank which declines the most."

Credit Agricole's correlation with Athens' blue-chip stock index now stands at 0.88, compared with 0.55 at the beginning of May, according to Reuters data, compared with 0.62 at rival Societe Generale and 0.69 at BNP Paribas, France's largest bank.

Credit Agricole shares are down 29 percent year-to-date and its price-to-book ratio stands at just 0.19, tied with Italy's Banco Popolare as Europe's second-lowest after Royal Bank of Scotland.

Shares in rival French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are down 3.5 and 2.3 percent respectively.

