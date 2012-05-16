Investors have been snapping up 'put' options in a potential bid to insure their European equity holdings should the Euro STOXX 50 end the week below 2,200 points, data from the Eurex exchange shows, pushing up the put/call ratio to 2.05 - its highest point since late March.

Twice as many May 2012 'puts' as 'calls' traded on Tuesday, with the 2,200 strike by far the most popular. The underlying index dropped as low as 2,166.81 that day, and is expected to extend losses further on Wednesday.

There was also active buying of June 2012 'puts' at a strike of 1,800. By buying 'puts' - the right to sell the underlying at a pre-set price on the option's expiry date - investors can insure their cash equity holdings or simply bet on a market fall.

Overall, though, investors still hold more 'calls' than 'puts' on the front-end contract, which expires at the end of this week.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net