The modestly upbeat first quarter earnings season in Europe, with relatively few companies slashing outlooks, backs the appeal of 2013 dividend futures, strategists at BNP Paribas say.

They forecast that Euro STOXX 50 companies will pay out 120.1 index points worth of dividends next year - most of them based on 2012 results - on a scale which measures the payout as a yield on the cash index. That compares with the 100.8 points currently implied by the December 2013 dividend future.

Some 62 percent of the Euro STOXX 50 companies which have reported first quarter results to-date have beaten or met forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

However, BNP Paribas recommends investors hedge any bets on dividend futures, citing ongoing concerns over Greece and broader economic weakness.

They suggest buying out-of-the-money puts on the Euro STOXX 50 as protection, alongside a long bet on the 2013 dividend future.

"Assuming a hedge ratio of 50 percent, derived from the beta of the maturity to the spot index, a Euro STOXX 50 September 2012 2,050 put would cost 7 percent of the 18 percent expected upside to our base case scenario but also offers positive upside in case of a market crash," they say.

"The strategy would not perform in case of dividends realised at current levels or below and market flat."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net