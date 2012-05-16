Shares in regional Swiss bank Banque Cantonale Vaudoise and property investment group Swiss Prime Site are among the main beneficiaries of MSCI's world index reshuffle, with both companies' share prices rising sharply.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is up 5.3 percent, while Swiss Prime Site rises 2.9 percent, as MSCI moves them into its MSCI Standard Europe Index.

"Banque Cantonale Vaudoise and Swiss Prime Site are the only two 'surprise' additions (versus our forecasts)," analysts at Exane BNP Paribas say in a research note.

The index changes, which will be implemented after the market closes on May 31, will see 15 stocks removed from the MSCI Standard Europe index, and Exane BNP Paribas says that "the only real surprise" on the downside is the deletion of French construction group Eiffage, shares in which fall 5.1 percent.

British chemicals group Croda also benefits from its entry into the MSCI Standard Europe index, rising by more than 3.3 percent to top the FTSE 100 leaderboard.

