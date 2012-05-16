Credit Suisse is turning less bearish on continental European equities, citing signs the euro zone is opening the door to growth-enhancing measures while part of the stress relating to the euro crisis appears to be priced in.

The bank cuts its "underweight" stance on continental Europe to 3 percent from 5 percent, financed by a reduction of its "overweights" on Japan, UK and global emerging markets.

"There are signs that policy makers are willing to allow higher inflation in the core, to stimulate growth and to postpone fiscal tightening," the bank says in a note.

It adds its euro area stress indicators are close to "levels of capitulation" hit in May 2010, when the first Greek bailout helped European equities rebound from a 9-month trough, starting a 26 percent rally that stretched into the following February, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Credit Suisse stays underweight banks "in spite of attractive valuation" as it expects them to underperform into a weaker euro.

The bank tips index dividend futures, which price in "exceptionally pessimistic" dividend declines of 32 percent for the Euro STOXX 50 and 15 percent for Britain's FTSE 100 over the next 5 years.

