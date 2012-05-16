Shares in Terna rise 2.4 percent after the Italian power grid operator reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings due to higher grid transmission fees and a better dispatching performance.

"Results were better than expected," an analyst says, declining to be named. The analyst mentions good visibility on cash flows and clear rules over the next few year in Terna's fully regulated sector.

Italy's leading stock index is 0.8 percent lower.

