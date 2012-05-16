Shares in Italian aeropsace and defence company Finmeccanica rise 4.8 percent in a rebound from recent heavy losses, after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'underweight' and raises its target price by 18 percent to 3.25 euros.

"Whilst we remain cautious on Finmeccanica's prospects given the scale of restructuring and balance sheet stress, the stock is down 70 percent in the last 12 momths making the risk-reward more attractive," the report said.

A press report earlier on Wednesday that the board later today could decide to strip Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi of some of his powers was also moving the stock, says another analyst.

"The reports that chief financial officer Alessandro Pansa could be getting more powers is also having an effect," says the analyst.

Reuters messaging rm://firstname.lastname.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net (Danilo Masoni Claudio Cristoferi)