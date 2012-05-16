Shares in Ophir Energy gain 3.5 percent after the explorer says it has found more gas in Tanzania, raising hopes that the British firm could become a takeover target for oil majors hunting for exposure to vast gas fields off the coast of East Africa.

Westhouse Securities' analysts say that the latest discovery, which is Ophir's fifth successful find off the coast of Tanzania, means the country's gas resources are becoming as material as those found in neighbouring Mozambique.

"We believe that it can only be a matter of time before Ophir Energy comes to the attention of the oil majors in the same way that Cove Energy did with Shell," the analysts say, highlighting Shell's recent takeover offer for Mozambique-focused Cove.

JP Morgan analysts say the successful well is a "playopener" for the deeper cretaceous geological zone which could extend over three exploration blocks and will provide a huge boost for gas volumes if it does.

"This is a hugely significant well for Ophir as it was one of the riskiest wells in their current drilling programme," they add.

