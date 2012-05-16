Shares in Barclays bounce 0.9 percent higher, bucking falls in the banking sector and by the blue chip index, which is off 1.0 percent, supported by an upgrade in rating by UBS to "buy" from neutral" on valuation grounds, with its target price reduced to 215 pence from 272 pence.

UBS says Barclays shares have fallen by around 20 percent since it reported a "good set" of first-quarter results on April 26 which had driven a stock price rally and a circa 6 percent upgrade to its 2012 EPS forecasts for the bank.

Shares in European peer Deutsche Bank, which reported on the same day as Barclays and saw an earnings cut of 6 percent, has only fallen by 12 percent, the broker adds.

UBS says, in its view, this share price fall has brought Barclays stocks back to a point where the risk/reward looks attractive.

"Recent share price retrenchment has largely been driven by concerns over Barclays exposure to Spain where we think a more realistic approach to impairment over the last few years should limit the impact of higher provisioning from the proposed Royal Decree to between 50-70 million pounds," UBS says in a note.

Moreover, the broker says it does not see a read through from the JP Morgan hedging loss debacle or additional Barclays specific regulatory risk.

"At the time of the full year results, we were concerned that Barclays appeared to be willing to sacrifice short term returns in the belief that its business was well positioned to deliver higher returns when the revenue environment improved. However, recent moves at the AGM to link CEO/CFO pay directly to RoE performance should be a positive for shareholders here," UBS adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net