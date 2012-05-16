Europe's banks could manage a Greek euro zone exit, but any contagion into Italy or Spain would make the situation much more serious, Societe Generale strategists say, recommending sticking to UK or Nordic names while uncertainty persists.

In case of contagion, "we could see a funding gap of 200-400 billion euros in Italy and 140-280 billion in Spain, requiring another LTRO similar in scale to LTRO 1 and 2," they note.

"A final euro break-up scenario would be most devastating for the German banking system as the 'new' currencies would lead to 270 billion euros in loan and currency losses."

As such, they reckon "German banks are not as safe in a euro break-up scenario as they may appear" and recommend that investors focus on Nordic and UK banks - such as HSBC and Lloyds - until there is more clarity.

However, any sign of official intervention could be an opportunity to take advantage of cheap valuations on "high quality risk-on banks" the likes of Unicredit, KBC , Santander and BNP Paribas, they add.

