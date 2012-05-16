Shares in luxury goods groups continue to outperform the broader index with Swiss firm Richemont the top gainer in Europe, rising 8 percent after the world's second-largest luxury goods firm beat expectations with a 43 percent rise in full-year profit.

"Richemont posted excellent results, clearly above expectations on the bottom line. Furthermore, the company indicated an excellent start to the new year," Helvea says in a note.

JPMorgan says Richemont posted a "truly impressive set of results ... flying high above expectations on sales, amidst reports (Swatch, Hengdeli) that high end watches are decelerating in Asia and on operational leverage."

The bank says it does not expect consensus to raise growth expectations in full-year March 2013, but the rebasing of full-year March 2012 could lead to around a 7-10 percent rise to consensus estimates forward looking.

The results boost sentiment among Richemont's peers with the likes of Swatch Group, Christian Dior and LVMH all extending their 2012 gains all of which are now up more than 10 percent in the year-to-date, outperforming a retreating FTSEurofirst.

LVMH is given a further lift as BofA Merrill Lynch raises it rating on the French firm to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds with a price target of 135 euros, after a pull-back which has seen the luxury goods firm's shares slip back to end-January levels. LVMH shares gain 1.8 percent.

