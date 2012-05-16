The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 1.0 percent around midday, tracking similar falls by the mid caps and the blue chips.

Xchanging sheds 2.1 percent as the firm's in-line four month trading update prompts Seymour Pierce to downgrade its rating for the outsourcing group to "sell" from "hold" on valuation grounds.

"The shares are trading on a prospective P/E of 11.8 times our FY12 estimates which we believe is steep for a company which still has a lot to prove," the broker says in a note, leaving its target price for Xchanging unchanged at 80 pence.

Cyprotex gains 7.3 percent as Faraday Research issues a bullish note on the drug discovery services firm following recent product launch news and strong 2011 results.

"Cyprotex is a reinvigorated company, which is firing on all cylinders. With more customers buying more services, the future looks incredibly bright for this world leader," Faraday equity analyst, David Lowery says in a note.

