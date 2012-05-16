The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.1 percent lower, while the FTSE 100 index loses 0.6 percent, and the FTSE 250 index drops 0.4 percent.

CPP Group gains 17.8 percent as the under-pressure credit card insurer says its operating performance continues to be in line with current market expectations, although it says its short-term outlook will continue to be determined by ongoing activity in relation to its agreement with regulator the Financial Services Authority in relation to a probe into the firm's business practices.

Ricardo falls 5.8 percent as the engineering and automotive consultancy says that total orders received for the four months from January 1 have tracked slightly behind the same period last year, with revenue in the period up 3 period on the same period last year.

"Despite news that Germany and the U.S. remain challenging, we draw confidence from the strong performance in the UK," says Westhouse Research in a note reiterating its "buy" rating and 450 pence target price on Ricardo.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net