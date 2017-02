Europe's top share index falls after Wall Street indexes open slightly higher on Wednesday, bouncing following sharp losses in the previous two sessions, although gains look tentative as worries over the stability of the euro zone cloud the outlook for investors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is down 2.31 points, or 0.2 percent at 995.39 by 1338 GMT, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gain 0.2 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

