Shares in ICAP rise 2.5 percent and top a waning FTSE 100 risers list, as UBS lifts its recommendation on the interdealer broker to "neutral" from "sell" on valuation grounds.

"We see insufficient downside risk to earnings (other than a prolonged sovereign crisis) and expect the shares to start benefiting from valuation support," UBS says in a note.

ICAP shares have underperformed European exchanges by 20 percent-plus over the past six months and are trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7 times, below the FTSE 100 on 9.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"About half of (ICAP's) operating profits are exposed to banks deleveraging, which is an issue that we believe is well understood by the market. The company has also benefited from strong growth in post trade services which we see as sustainable," UBS says.

The bank also raises its rating to "neutral" from "sell" on FTSE 250 peer Tullett Prebon, citing valuation grounds with the firm trading on a 12-month forward PE of 6.5 times.

