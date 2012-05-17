As concerns surrounding Greece contribute a mood of heightened nervousness to financial markets, Nomura strategists adopt a defensive approach with regard to the pan-European banking sector, preferring Asia-exposed UK lenders.

While pan-European banks' valuations are historically very low, given the leverage there is in bank balance sheets and the current headwinds in financial markets, there is a case that risks are never fully discounted, Nomura points out in a note.

"Strategically we would continue to use any rallies as selling opportunities particularly for banks that have challenging restructuring ahead of them in a deleveraging environment as we struggle to see tangible returns for a long time, and favour the UK Asian banks that benefit from Asia growth."

There are growth worries for Asia as well, Nomura says, but it perceives downgrade risks in emerging markets to be lower than for developed markets, with the broker defensively positioned in Standard Chartered and HSBC , preferring Standard Chartered marginally given its recent underperformance.

Should investors prefer exposure to risk reversal, Nomura sees Barclays as well placed to rally on positive headlines, but if the sector is driven by euro zone break-up risk, then it sees Barclays as the most exposed - "although we view this as unlikely".

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net