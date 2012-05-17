The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.1 percent, while the blue chips shed 0.5 percent, and the midcaps advance 0.6 percent.

Fashion group French Connection slides more than 23 percent after saying 2012 profit will likely miss current market expectations, issuing the latest in a series of such warnings as challenging conditions in its core British market continue.

Industrial services group Brammer sheds 1.6 percent after the company issues a trading update which Westhouse Securities describes as "rather reassuring and upbeat", but with the broker cutting its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

