European equities, especially banks, are likely to sell off sharply if Greece does leave the euro zone, but that could quickly give way to a rapid relief rally if policymakers act to limit contagion, say strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Initial market response to a Greek exit is likely to be risk-off. EU banks could test November 2011 lows ... However, in the short run if the ECB responds decisively we believe risky assets, especially bank stocks and periphery bonds, may be prone to a short squeeze," they say.

The immediate market reaction will likely include a sharp sell off in cyclicals, slashed earnings estimates and a surge in implied volatility on Euro STOXX 50 above 40 from around 34 currently, they add. Defensives will also likely weaken, but by a smaller amount.

That could then be followed by a relief rally, with volatility retreating sharply and any weakness in the euro helping bolster the region's exporters.

"In the longer run, as the EU stabilises, exporters would have scope to outperform domestically geared stocks for a lengthy period."

