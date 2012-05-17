Shares in Aviva fall 2.5 percent, underperforming a weaker FTSE 100 , as the British insurer reports falling first-quarter sales, hit by uncertainty in Europe, and announces a strategic overhaul after irate investors forced out its chief executive last week.

Aviva, which generated 40 percent of its operating profit in mainland Europe last year, has underperformed rivals Prudential and L&G in the last five years, and has fallen 8 percent since the start of the year against a 1.4 percent decline for the broader sector.

Shore Capital, which cuts its recommendation on Aviva to "hold" from "buy" says trading at a discount of 41 percent to its IFRS net asset value for 2013 with an historic yield of 9.3 percent, the shares are undoubtedly cheap.

The broker, however, says it is concerned a dividend cut is on the cards as the group looks to strengthen its balance sheet, and Shore Capital anticipates a period of real hiatus in strategic direction for the group as they wait to appoint a new chief executive, with question marks over any book value (0.6 times according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data) support for the stock.

Shore Capital says despite the current valuation it isn't clear where a takeover bid for the company might emanate from and recommends switching into Prudential for overseas exposure, Legal & General for superb UK exposure or RSA for income attractions.

