The valuation level of the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has fallen to a near five-month low as investors dump European equities while the region's debt crisis intensifies.

The index trades at 8.5 times 12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since late December and well below a 10-year average of 11.5, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

This compares with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6 for Wall Street's S&P 500 and of 9.9 for the MSCI Emerging index.

The Euro STOXX 50 has plummeted about 18 percent over the past two months.

