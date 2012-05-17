The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.5 percent in midday trade, whilst the blue chips drop 1.5 percent, and the midcaps shed 0.2 percent.

Manganese Bronze, the maker of London's traditional black cabs, falls 5.1 percent after it says UK sales in the first half of the year are expected to have slowed down.

Fashion group French Connection slides 24.1 percent after saying 2012 profit will likely miss current market expectations, issuing the latest in a series of such warnings as challenging conditions in its core British market continue.

