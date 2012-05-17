Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures fall to their lowest levels since January, as investors fret about the euro zone and as a Fitch report on Spanish dividends adds to uncertainty.

The December 2013 contract trades down 2.5 percent at 1223 GMT, on track for its biggest fall all year and slipping below the 100 level for the first time in 3-1/2 months, according to Reuters data.

The fall comes as the cash Euro STOXX 50 index sets fresh five-month lows on concerns about the health of the Spanish banking sector and the broader ramifications of a possible Greek euro zone exit.

Adding pressure on the dividends front is a report from Fitch Ratings which says that "Spanish corporates' ability to issue scrip dividends may be under threat due to economic and regulatory pressures".

"The payment of dividends in shares has allowed companies such as Iberdrola or Gas Natural to maintain or even increase the dividend pay-out to their shareholders while making a significant cash saving," it adds.

Kokou Agbo-Bloua, derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas, says the report has led to increased pressure on some single name dividend swaps.

"It increases uncertainty," he says.

If shareholders do indeed push companies to pay out in cash rather than shares - and succeed in so doing - that could lead to reduced dividends. Companies, however, are likely to resist any such pressure.

