Shares in SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, and Centrotherm , the world's No.2 maker of solar equipment, both drop 8.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, after Barclays cuts its price targets for both stocks.

"We note from SMA that after strength in Q1, there may be downside to expectations for activity levels in Q2," the brokerage writes. "(Centrotherm's) management highlighted that there is now an increased risk around a triple digit amount in millions of charges related to contractual agreements although no incremental provisions have been taken at this time," Barclays adds.

Barclays slashed Centrotherm's price target to 6 euros from 10 euros, while SMA Solar's price target was reduced to 30 euros from 32 euros.

