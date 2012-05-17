Shares in Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's largest listed bank by market capitalisation, slump more than 7 percent to all-time lows as short-sellers bet that a possible Greece exit from the euro will hit Portugal and its financial sector, traders say.

The drop adds to an 8-percent fall on Wednesday after BES had reported a bigger-than-expected 84 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

"Given the Greek crisis there are investors shorting the Portuguese market through BES which, after its recent capital increase, is more liquid and allows for larger positions to be open," says Jose Sarmento, trader at Fincor brokerage in Lisbon.

Adds another trader: "This short-selling is becoming more and more visible, not just in public debt but also in more liquid titles." Many of the short-selling orders came from outside Europe, the trader says.

BES shares, trading at 0.493 euros, are underperforming other banks in Lisbon and the broader PSI20, which is down 2 percent. Traders say that the main reason behind the bank's heavier falls is the higher liquidity of its stock relative to its national peers.

