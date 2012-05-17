The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.8 percent, with the midcaps also off 0.8 percent, while the blue chips shed 1.2 percent.

French Connection dives 24 percent as the fashion retailer says its 2012 profit is likely to miss current market estimates as conditions worsen at its core British and European markets, prompting Numis Securities to cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

Industrial services group Brammer falls 5.7 percent after the company issues a trading update which Westhouse Securities describes as "rather reassuring and upbeat", but with the broker cutting its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

