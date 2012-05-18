Deutsche Bank has backed "call spread" option trades on underperforming stocks in case of an unexpected equity market rally, while also recommending "put" options on stocks which have outperformed in case markets fall further, as a way for investors to protect themselves in these volatile trading conditions.

A "call spread" is an option trade in which an investor buys a call option -- which is the option but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a certain price -- with a low exercise price and sells another call option at a higher exercise price, hoping to profit from a rise in the stock price.

Deutsche says that recent heavy falls in European energy stocks and insurers makes both sectors worthy of these call spread trades.

Deutsche suggests buying a September 2012 105-115 percent call spread on the European energy index and a September 2012 110-120 percent call spread on the insurance index.

"Should markets rally, we believe 'Big Oil' will participate, particularly if oil prices also recover (a likely scenario if markets recover)," Deutsche writes in a strategy note.

In case equity markets continue to slide, Deutsche says taking out "put" options -- which is the option but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a certain price -- on stocks on the European chemicals sector could be a canny move, given the sector's relative outperformance in recent weeks.

"We propose buying outright puts as a hedge for long positions on the SX4P, given that volatility has still not rallied aggressively, and the sector remains a strong outperformer year-to-date."

