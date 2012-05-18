As dividend futures on euro zone blue chips price in a fall of over a third in payouts in the next five years, BNP Paribas sees scope for some bargain hunting on the most battered contracts.

December 2015 dividend futures on the Euro STOXX 50 index trade at a four month low of 76.5 points, implying a 34 percent fall compared to December 2012 contracts trading at 116 points, Thomson Reuters data shows.

BNP Paribas highlights utilities, telecoms and banks as the sectors offering the greatest upside from current levels, which factor in concerns that domestically focused players will be forced to cut their payouts due to the economic and debt crisis gripping the euro zone.

"We recognize the dividend cut risk lying in these sectors," BNP-Paribas says in a note. "However given the current risk premium to the repeated company guidance we believe the risk/return profile is appealing."

