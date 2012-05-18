Shares in London Stock Exchange are the second biggest FTSE 250 gainers, up 4.8 percent with the mid cap index down 0.9 percent, as the bourses operator posts a 30 percent jump in full-year profit, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "hold".

The LSE reported full-year profits of 442 million pounds, as revenue rose 10 percent to 680 million pounds for the full year to the end of March driven by the inclusion of its newly acquired FTSE index business and its clearing unit.

"While the current run rate of treasury income is not sustainable the benefits of the recent deals are still to flow through the P&L and we expect to upgrade our forecasts quite significantly," Numis says in a nOte, with this expected to feed through to an increase in its 1,167 pence price target.

"With the benefits of the acquisitions largely still to flow through the P&L we believe the LSE offers good value at less than 10 times historic earnings," the broker says.

