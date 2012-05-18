Shares in PV Crystalox Solar more than double in value, the top percentage riser in London, after the solar power components maker says it is to get 90 million euros ($114 million) from a customer for the cancellation of a long-term contract.

"We are unsure of the tax situation, but 40 million euros of provisions taken in FY11 may be offsettable," say analysts at Peel Hunt. "The final range could therefore be between 63 to 75 million euros."

Peel Hunt moves its rating on the stock - which is up more than 120 percent at 9.23 pence - to "buy" from "hold," and says further substantial amounts could fall due.

"At least one other contract (smaller, with a less financially strong player) is under arbitration and others may not be far behind, given today's IMS comment about failing to reach agreements with other parties," analysts at the broker say in a note to clients.

