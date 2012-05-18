The FTSE Small Caps index is down 1.0 percent at midday, tracking similar falls by the blue chips, down 0.9 percent, while the mid caps shed 0.7 percent.

Alumasc Group drops 10.4 percent as the building and engineering products group says its full-year underlying pretax profit could be 0.5 million pounds to 1.0 million pounds below its previous expectations, and in addition, one-off restructuring costs are expected to be 0.7 million pounds.

Peel Hunt cuts its target price for Alumasc to 80 pence from 90 pence following the interim management statement, retaining a "hold" rating.

Pursuit Dynamics gains 5.9 percent as the macerator developer says its discussions with U.S. household products giant Proctor & Gamble on extending their joint development agreement are nearing an outcome.

