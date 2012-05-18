LONDON May 18 The FTSE Small Caps index closes 1.2 percent lower, with the FTSE 100 index down 1.3 percent, and the FTSE 250 index off 1.5 percent.

Headlam Group falls 7.7 percent as the floorcoverings firm says its gross margin declined during the first four months of the year, and it sees its gross margin for the first six months down by approximately 50 basis points on last year, although it is confident its businesses will continue to outperform the market.

Huntsworth adds 1.5 percent as the public relations agency says its first-quarter like for like revenue grew 3.8 percent, with the firm trading in line with management's revenue and profit expectations, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating for the stock to "hold" from "sell".

