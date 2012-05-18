Shares in Portugal's largest company and utility EDP rise nearly 4 percent, rebounding from recent lows after a batch of government measures to cap power tariffs that analysts say should only have a mild impact on EDP while bringing stability to the regulatory framework.

"It's mostly a relief rally for EDP as it has been one of the most pressured shares lately," says Jose Sarmento, an analyst at Fincor brokerage. "And also, the pact announced yesterday reduces the uncertainty, and it turns out that the deal is not that bad after all (for EDP)," he adds.

The stock, up 3.8 percent at 1.89 euros, is recovering after having slumped 10 percent earlier this week and is helping the broader market in Lisbon to rise 0.6 percent even though most shares are trading lower.

