The euro zone's main banking shares are currently seeing little interest from short sellers, figures from Data Explorers show, even as market talk of a potential short selling ban sparks a recovery rally in the sector.

The numbers suggest that the sector's recent weakness has been mostly driven by long-term investors dumping the shares rather than by speculators benefiting from the slide.

Banco Santander, the euro zone's biggest by market capitalisation, has only 0.37 percent of its shares outstanding on loan, making it one of the least shorted stocks on Spain's IBEX. On average, companies listed on Madrid's benchmark have 4.2 percent of their shares outstanding out on loan.

Same picture in Italy, where UniCredit has 1.2 percent of its shares outstanding out on loan, compared with an average of 5.6 percent for Milan's FTSE MIB index.

France's Societe Generale and Credit Agricole are also seeing very low interest from short sellers, with respectively 1.6 percent and 2.0 percent of their shares outstanding out on loan.

The STOXX euro zone banking index, which hit a record low earlier this week, rallied on Friday, with Societe Generale up 1.6 percent and Banco Santander up 1.7 percent, helped by market speculation of a potential short selling ban that could be imposed across Europe.

